Cast announced for Greatest Showman circus show Come Alive!

The circus show will feature tunes from the hit film

Casting has been announced for Come Alive!, the circus musical inspired by The Greatest Showman and featuring the film’s tunes.

Simon Bailey, known for his roles in Moulin Rouge!, Heathers, and Jersey Boys, will lead the cast, alongside Aaliya Mai, who is making her professional debut as Max, a shy young roustabout raised in the circus.

The production will feature vocalists Jason Brock (Thriller Live), Jaz Ellington (The Voice, Eurovision Song Contest), Charlotte-Hannah Jones (Hairspray), Whitney Martins (Starlight Express), and Fallon Mondlane (What’s New Pussycat?, The Lion King).

The troupe of dancers includes Maisie Axton in her professional debut, Genie Gledhill (Yung Filly), Mia Jayne (Byron Messia), Konnie Karachaliou (The Voice UK), Ebby Sama (Moulin Rouge!, The Lion King UK tour), Emma-Louise Stansall (who has performed alongside Kylie Minogue and Hugh Jackman), and Ross Wilkins (who has appeared alongside Justin Bieber and Chase and Status).

The show also features a selection of international circus performers such as Juan Anyosa (La Tarumba, El Circo de la Chola Chabuca), Korri Aulakh (Disneyland Hong Kong, Brit Awards, Cirque du Soleil), Klodi Dabkiewicz (The House of Dancing Water, La Clique), Bella Diosa (The Box, Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett), Yann LeBlanc (Cirque Éloize, The Seven Fingersl), Dave Locke (Viva Elvis, KÀ, Kurios), Rachel Locks (Highwire Entertainment, One Fell Swoop, Copenhagen Collective), Manases Palacios Molano (Viva el Circo, El Circo de la Chola Chabuca, Circo Sobre Hielo), Olympian gymnast Shona Morgan (Amaluna, One Fell Swoop, Highwire Entertainment), Dean Murrell (Brit Awards, Cirque du Soleil), Theddy Nardin (Machine de Cirque, FLIP Fabrique), Antino Pansa (Echo), Daniel Luengo Quintero (UpArte, Copenhagen Collective), Joel Roxendal (Feuerwerk der Turnkunst, Cirkus Cirkör), Itzel Salvatierra (Cirque du Soleil) and FIG gymnast Josephine Urry (Cirque du Soleil).

Come Alive! is inspired by the iconic musical movie The Greatest Showman and will feature all the songs from the film including “This Is Me”, “Rewrite the Stars”, and “A Million Dreams”.

With a completely original story by Jenny Bicks, and songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, it will be opening inside a dedicated 700-seat big top space at the Empress Museum in London’s Earls Court (near West Brompton station), beginning performances on 23 September 2024. The age rating for the show is ten plus.

The production is directed by Simon Hammerstein, with a creative team that includes music producer Matthew Brind, choreographers Jerry Reeve and Lukas McFarlane, lighting designer Adam Bassett for Woodroffe Basset Design, set designer Ruby Law, costume designer Susan Kulkarni, art director Mika Handley, and casting by Pearson Casting.

Come Alive! The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular is produced by Outside The Box Amusements and TSG Entertainment. Tickets start at £35 and are available for purchase now.

Disney has also revealed plans for a fully staged Greatest Showman musical, which is currently in development.