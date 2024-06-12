The Greatest Showman circus show to open in London

it will feature songs from the hit film

A new circus show is coming to London, inspired by The Greatest Showman.

The circus event is based on the 2017 film which starred Hugh Jackman, Zendaya, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron, with numbers including “This Is Me” and “from Now On”. It has a story by Jenny Bicks, with songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Murmurings of a stage adaptation of the film have been rumbling along for years, especially after the blockbuster’s major box office haul.

The film followed the famous P T Barnum, a pioneering circus owner who made it big in the US.

From the mind of creative director Simon Hammerstein, Come Alive! The Greatest Showman will be opening in London this autumn, at a soon-to-be-announced venue in the capital. The age rating for the show is ten plus.

Details currently remain scant, though a priority sign-up form for the show is available on their website.

