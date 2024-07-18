Rob Madge in Buyer & Cellar – first look

The show opens in London this autumn before a week in Plymouth

Rob Madge is gearing up to star in Jonathan Tolins’ Buyer & Cellar this autumn, and first look photos have been released, alongside a behind-the-scenes look of the photoshoot.

Buyer & Cellar is a one-person show that tells the story of Alex, an out-of-work actor who finds himself working in Barbra Streisand’s basement shopping mall. Directed by Kirk Jameson, this comedy explores the price of fame and the oddities of celebrity life. The original Off-Broadway production, starring Michael Urie, was a critical success, winning the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Solo Show.

Madge, known for their hit show My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?), will take on the role of Alex, and play at London’s King’s Head Theatre from 18 September to 19 October 2024. They’ll then perform for a week at The Drum, Theatre Royal Plymouth from 29 October to 3 November.

Madge’s previous credits include appearances in the London Palladium pantomimes and roles in Les Misérables, Oliver!, and Mary Poppins. They have been recognised with several awards, including the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Show and the Stage Creative Debut Award.

The production team includes designer Ingrid Hu, lighting designer Jack Weir, composer and sound designer Emily Rose Simons, and wig designer Craig Forrest-Thomas. The stage manager for the production is Rosie Morgan, with New Wolf Productions overseeing production management.

See behind-the-scenes of the photoshoot:

The piece is presented by Ryan Hugh Mackey Productions and New Frame Productions, in collaboration with Theatre Royal Plymouth, Joly Black, Parker and Newes Productions, and Con Limón Productions/JMF Communications. Poster design is by Chris D Clegg and marketing by MakeANoise.