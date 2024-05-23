Rob Madge in rehearsals for Regards to Broadway – first look

The new solo show heads to the Garrick Theatre this weekend

Rehearsal shots have been released for Rob Madge’s Regards to Broadway.

As previously reported, WhatsOnStage Award winner Rob Madge will bring their brand-new solo show to the West End’s Garrick Theatre this Sunday, 26 May, for one night only.

The piece will address the postponement of the Broadway transfer of Madge’s My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?), and they will be accompanied by composer Pippa Cleary, who also wrote the music for My Son’s A Queer.

Madge’s other stage credits include the Palladium pantomimes, Peter Pan and Jack and the Beanstalk, Millennials, Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks and Les Misérables. They are also set to star in a new production of Buyer & Cellar, which was announced earlier today.

Rob Madge’s Regards to Broadway is produced by Lambert Jackson. Tickets are on sale now via the Nimax website.