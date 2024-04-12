Rob Madge’s Regards to Broadway to be staged in the West End

Exclusive: WhatsOnStage Award winner Rob Madge will return to the Garrick Theatre next month with a brand-new show.

Entitled Rob Madge’s Regards to Broadway, the piece will address the postponement of the Broadway transfer of Madge’s My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?), and they will be accompanied by composer Pippa Cleary, who also wrote the music for My Son’s A Queer.

Madge recollects how the news of the postponement was broken to them: “It’s two weeks before I’m due to make my Broadway debut. I’m midway through packing my suitcase, putting my passport in its cute little holder from Dunelm (maybe after New York, I’ll be able to afford a John Lewis one) and I receive a phone call. ‘Hey, Mr Producer!’ I sing in the style of Andrea McArdle. I then see my agent is also on the line. I know what it is. They want Jinkx Monsoon to play me on matinees to get a few more bums on seats but I have told them, she can’t do a Brummie accent.”

They continue: “‘Rob’, I hear, ‘We are going to have to postpone’. White noise. Like that sound effect when someone gets diagnosed with an illness on Coronation Street. My legs give way and I fall onto the bed (cos I’m dramatic like that). I look at the open suitcase, resigning myself to the fact I will never get my John Lewis passport holder. Four in a Bed’s on the telly.

“In the space of one phone call, I’ve gone from potential Broadway star and Tony Award winner to unassuming armchair critic of Seaside Shores B&B.”

Madge’s other stage credits include the Palladium pantomimes, Peter Pan and Jack and the Beanstalk, Millennials, Disney’s Bedknobs and Broomsticks and Les Misérables.

Produced by Lambert Jackson, Rob Madge’s Regards to Broadway will run at the Garrick on Sunday 26 May, for one night only. Tickets are on sale now via the Nimax website.