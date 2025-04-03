Jo – The Little Women Musical sets cast recording release date and reveals further details

The musical is based on the seminal novel

Details have been unveiled for the forthcoming album release for Jo – The Little Women Musical.

The show centres around Jo March, a young woman with hopes of becoming a renowned writer and “voice for her generation”. While grieving for her sister Beth, she transforms her pain into purpose.

Featuring music by Dan Redfeld, and book and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Gabriel Koladziej, the piece is set to have its world premiere in the West End this year.

Before that, the production will release its concept album, recorded earlier this year at Abbey Road Studios. The cast will be accompanied by a 29-piece orchestra, with five-time Grammy nominee Nigel Wright and Redfield producing. It will have a global release on Friday 23 May, available on all platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music and Amazon Music. There will be album pre-launch events in May, taking place in both London and New York.

Christine Allado stars as Jo March, Chris Mann (The Phantom of the Opera) plays Professor Bhaer, Sophie Pollono (Young and the Restless) plays Amy March, Eleanor Grant (Avatar Live) plays Beth March, Rob Houchen plays Laurie Laurence, Kelly Mathieson plays Meg March, and Liam Tamne plays John Brooke.

Also appearing are Tony winner Laura Benanti and WhatsOnStage and Olivier nominee Julian Ovenden. Benanti will play Marmee March, while Ovenden is Father. Two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole (42nd Street) plays Aunt March, two-time Tony Award nominee Bob Gunton (Sweeney Todd) plays Grandfather, Tobias Turley takes on the role of Fred Vaughn and Miyuki Miyagi (Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) plays Sallie Gardiner.

A semi-staged London concert directed by JoAnn M Hunter (SuperYou) will follow. More details will be announced in due course.

