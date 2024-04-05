Everybody’s Talking About Jamie releases new tour photos with Ivano Turco, Kevin Clifton, Sejal Keshwala and Sam Bailey

The show is back on the open road following its spell in London earlier this year

Take a look at new photos from the ongoing tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Ivano Turco leads the tour in the title role, with Rebecca McKinnis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Margaret New, Sejal Keshwala (returning to the show) as Ray and Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tour and film) as Pritti.

Strictly Come Dancing professional and series 16 winner Kevin Clifton plays Hugo/Loco Chanelle until 15 July 2024, with X-Factor winner Sam Bailey as Miss Hedge until the same date.

Completing the cast are KY Kelly, aka Anthony Gyde (Laika Virgin), Garry Lee (Sandra Bollock), David McNair(Tray Sophisticay), Akshay St Clair (Dad), Jordan Ricketts (Dean), Liv Ashman (Vicki), Rhiannon Bacchus (Fatimah), Geoff Berrisford (Sayid), Jessica Daugirda (Bex), Finton Flynn (Young Loco Chanelle / Jamie New cover), Annabelle Laing (Becca), Luca Moscardini (Levi), Joshian Omana (Cy), Thomas Walton (Mickey), Takayiah Bailey (Swing) and Georgina Hagen (understudy Margaret / Ray / Miss Hedge).

Featuring an original score of catchy pop tunes by Dan Gillespie Sells, lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, and a book by writer Tom MacRae, the production is choreographed by Kate Prince and directed by Matt Ryan from original direction by Jonathan Butterell. The design is by Anna Fleischle, while lighting design is provided by Lucy Carter, with sound design by Paul Groothuis. Video design is handled by Luke Halls, and casting by Will Burton. Theo Jamieson serves as the musical supervisor.