Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tour – in rehearsals

Exclusive: Rehearsal shots have been released for the upcoming UK tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, which commences this autumn.

The cast is led by Ivano Turco (Cinderella) as Jamie New, with Rebecca McKinnis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Margaret New, Shobna Gulati (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice) as Ray, John Partridge (A Chorus Line) as Hugo/Loco Chanelle, Hayley Tamaddon (Chicago) as Miss Hedge, and Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tour and film) as Pritti.

Strictly Come Dancing professional and series 16 winner Kevin Clifton (Strictly Ballroom The Musical) will assume the role of Hugo/Loco Chanelle from 25 March to 15 July 2024, while author, podcast host and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here winner Giovanna Fletcher (2:22 A Ghost Story) will play Miss Hedge from 8 January to 23 March 2024. The X-Factor winner Sam Bailey will then take over the role of Miss Hedge from 25 March to 15 July 2024.

Completing the cast for the 2023 to 2024 UK tour are KY Kelly, aka Anthony Gyde (as Laika Virgin), Garry Lee (as Sandra Bollock), David McNair (as Tray Sophisticay), Akshay St Clair (as Dad), Jordan Ricketts (as Dean), Liv Ashman (as Vicki), Rhiannon Bacchus (as Fatimah), Geoff Berrisford (as Sayid), Jessica Daugirda (as Bex), Finton Flynn (as Young Loco Chanelle / Jamie New cover), Annabelle Laing (as Becca), Luca Moscardini (as Levi), Joshian Omana (as Cy), Thomas Walton (as Mickey), Takayiah Bailey (as Swing) and Georgina Hagen (as Understudy Margaret / Ray / Miss Hedge).

Featuring an original score by Dan Gillespie Sells, lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, and a book by writer Tom MacRae, the production is choreographed by Kate Prince and directed by Matt Ryan from original direction by Jonathan Butterell. The design is by Anna Fleischle, while lighting design is provided by Lucy Carter, with sound design by Paul Groothuis. Video design is handled by Luke Halls, and casting by Will Burton. Theo Jamieson will serve as the musical supervisor.

After a successful three-year residency in London’s West End and a UK and Ireland tour, the show will now open at The Lowry on 7 September 2023, before traveling to other cities across the UK. Tickets for select dates are on sale below.