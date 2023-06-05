Hayley Tamaddon joins Everybody’s Talking About Jamie tour

Hayley Tamaddon, best known for her roles in Coronation Street and Emmerdale, has joined the cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie on tour as Miss Hedge.

Tamaddon, who previously appeared in the West End production of the musical at the Apollo Theatre, will be appearing at dates from 7 September to 25 November 2023.

She will perform alongside a previously announced cast that includes Ivano Turco (Bad Cinderella) as Jamie New, Rebecca McKinnis as Margaret New, Shobna Gulati as Ray, and Talia Palamathanan as Pritti. John Partridge will portray Hugo/Loco Chanelle during two separate periods of the tour. Further casting announcements are yet to come.

Hayley Tamaddon expressed her excitement about joining the touring company, stating: “After being part of the West End production in 2019, I’m so excited to be joining the touring company of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. The UK audiences are in for an absolute treat!”

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie had a record-breaking three-year residency in the West End and a successful UK and Ireland tour.

The musical has also been adapted into an award-winning film by Amazon Studios. The tour kicks off at The Lowry on 7 September 2023, and will visit various cities such as Sunderland, Nottingham, Birmingham, Cardiff, Leeds, Brighton, and many more, with additional tour dates to be announced. A season at the Peacock Theatre will also come in 2024.