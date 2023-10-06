Disney’s The Lion King to hold open auditions across England

Disney’s multi-award-winning musical The Lion King is holding open auditions for singers and dancers this month.

The West End production is looking for talented performers, who desire to join the company in the future. Successful entrants will get the opportunity to work with industry professionals to develop their skills and would join an international cast of over 50-strong.

Auditions are scheduled to be held in Birmingham (9 October), London (9 October for dancers and 23 October for singers), Manchester (28 October) and Leeds (29 October), with morning registrations starting at 10am and afternoon registrations at 1:30pm. Auditionees are recommended to arrive early.

Disney Theatrical is looking for singers of “excellent ability” and dancers with a “modern dance background and acrobatic skills”.

Singers are advised to prepare a contemporary pop or rock song and bring the sheet music with them, as there will be no backing tracks during auditions. Dancers must be warmed up and ready to perform either in jazz shoes or barefoot. They may also be asked to sing and should therefore prepare one rock or pop song, additionally, that showcases their voice and vocal range.

Disney’s The Lion King continues its historic run at the West End’s Lyceum Theatre. Tickets are on sale below.