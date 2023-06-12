Frozen and The Lion King extend West End runs

Two Disney shows continue their runs in the West End.

The Lion King and Frozen have both bolstered their West End runs by many months.

Frozen, which celebrates its second birthday in the West End this summer, extends through until the 7 January; and The Lion King until 11 February 2024.

The adaptations of beloved Disney shows play at Theatre Royal Drury Lane and the Lyceum Theatre respectively – both to solid critical response.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10am.