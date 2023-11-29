Rehearsal shots have been released for the concert premiere of Diana the Musical, which plays at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith next week.

This newly staged version of the show will see the tale split into two parts, with an older Diana both narrating and reflecting back on her life and that of her 19-year-old self.

Leading the production are Kerry Ellis (Wicked, Anything Goes) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (original cast member of Six), playing the eponymous princess at different stages of her life. Joining them are Denise Welch (Loose Women) as the Queen, Alice Fearn (Come From Away, Wicked) as Camilla Parker Bowles, Andy Coxon (West Side Story, Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Prince Charles, Jay Perry (Back To The Future, Hamilton) as James Hewitt, and Aleyna Mohanraj (Annie Get Your Gun, The Secret Garden) as Sarah Spencer.

The piece also features an ensemble cast of students from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

Numbers in the show include “Secrets and Lies”, “Here Comes James Hewitt” and “She Moves In the Most Modern Ways”.

Directed by Owen Horsley, with Adam Hoskins as musical supervisor, and produced by Lambert Jackson and Cuffe and Taylor, Diana the Musical It will be staged at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith on 4 December 2023 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale below.