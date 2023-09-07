Complete touring cast for Treason the Musical revealed

Full casting has now been revealed for the upcoming autumn tour of Treason the Musical.

Marking the piece’s first full-scale production, the show will open at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh (25 to 28 October), before visiting Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (31 October to 4 November), London’s Alexandra Palace (8 to 18 November) and the Orchard Theatre in Dartford (21 to 25 November). It is directed by Hannah Chissick.

As already announced, leading the show will be Nicole Raquel Dennis (she/they, Dreamgirls) as Martha Percy, Joe McFadden (he/him, Holby City) as King James and Emilie Louise Israel (she/her, Hamilton) as Anne Vaux, reprising the role from the WhatsOnStage Award-nominated Theatre Royal Drury Lane concerts last year.

Also set to appear will be Sam Ferriday (he/him, The Cher Show, Jersey Boys) as Thomas Percy and Oscar Conlon-Morrey (he/him, Mother Goose, Only Fools And Horses) as Robert Cecil.

Joining them as Plotters are Gabriel Akamo (he/him, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Fawkes, Kyle Cox (he/him, Ain’t Too Proud) as Jack Wright, Lewis Edgar (he/him, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Little Wintour, Connor Jones (he/him, Les Misérables) as Robert Catesby and Alfie Richards (he/him Whistle Down The Wind) as Big Wintour.

Playing “The Eyes”, the ensemble is comprised of Femi Akinfolarin (he/him Moulin Rouge!), Filippo Coffano (he/him, Hamilton), Megan Curley (she/her, The Masked Dancer), Elena Gyasi (she/her, Six), Naomi Katiyo (she/her, Ain’t Too Proud), Louis Makrodt (he/him, Hamilton) and Dan Gill (he/him) making his professional stage debut. The casting director is Harry Blumenau.

Created by Ricky Allan, Treason the Musical features a blend of original folk and pop songs. Following its streamed Cadogan Hall concert in 2021 and two subsequent EPs on streaming platforms, the piece played two sold-out concerts at Drury Lane in August 2022, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher and Bradley Jaden. Earlier this year, the album Lighting The Fuse: Sparks From Treason In Concert was also released.

Taylor Walker serves as the choreographer, Nick Pinchbeck takes on the roles of musical supervisor and musical director, Philip Witcomb is the designer, Jason Taylor handles lighting design and Tom Marshall works as the sound designer. Matthew Malone is the orchestrator, John Rowland serves as the production manager, Luciano Macis takes on the role of company stage manager, and Fran Warren fulfills the position of associate orchestrator and copyist. Siân Campbell is the assistant musical director, Oli Briant is responsible for musician fixing, and Laura Seaborn serves as the casting assistant.

Tickets for the London dates are on sale below.