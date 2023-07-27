Treason the Musical confirms initial touring cast

Exclusive: Initial casting has been revealed for the upcoming autumn tour of Treason the Musical.

Marking the piece’s first full-scale production, the show will open at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh (25 to 28 October), before visiting Sheffield Lyceum Theatre (31 October to 4 November), London’s Alexandra Palace (8 to 18 November) and the Orchard Theatre in Dartford (21 to 25 November). It will be directed by Hannah Chissick.

Telling the historic tale of division, religious persecution, and brutality will be Nicole Raquel Dennis (she/they, Dreamgirls) as Martha Percy, Joe McFadden (he/him, Holby City) as King James I of England, and Emilie Louise Israel (she/her, Hamilton) as Anne Vaux, reprising the role from the WhatsOnStage Award-nominated Theatre Royal Drury Lane concerts last year. The casting director is Harry Blumenau and further cast members will be announced in due course.

Created by Ricky Allan, Treason the Musical features a blend of original folk and pop songs. Following its streamed Cadogan Hall concert in 2021 and two subsequent EPs on streaming platforms, the piece played two sold-out concerts at Drury Lane in August 2022, starring Carrie Hope Fletcher and Bradley Jaden. Earlier this year, the album Lighting The Fuse: Sparks From Treason In Concert was also released.

Tickets for the London dates are on sale below.