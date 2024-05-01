Closer to Heaven revival announces complete casting

Casting has been revealed for the new revival of Jonathan Harvey and the Pet Shop Boys’ Closer to Heaven, set to run from 31 May to 30 June at the Turbine Theatre.

The new production of the club musical will be led by the Tony Award-winning, 1994 Eurovision contestant Frances Ruffelle as Billie Trix. Ruffelle is best known for originating two iconic roles in the West End – Éponine in Les Misérables and Dinah in Starlight Express.

She is joined by Courtney Bowman, recently seen as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde at Regent Park Open Air Theatre (for which she won a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Musical), as Shell Christian, Glenn Adamson (Bat Out of Hell) as Dave, Connor Carson (The Phantom of the Opera) as Lee, Kurt Kansley (Rent) as Vic Christian, David Muscat (Billy Elliot) as Bob Saunders, Lewis Brown (Queenz) as Flynn, with Beth Curnock, Jamie Tait and Cian Hughes as Babes.

Watch Ruffelle perform “Friendly Fire” from the hit musical below:

The production is directed by Simon Hardwick, with choreography by Christopher Tendai and casting by Will Burton.

Audiences will witness the theatre being transformed into “Vic’s Club” for the show.

Tickets for Closer to Heaven are on sale below.