Cast for Coming Clean at the Turbine Theatre revealed

The full cast of Kevin Elyot’s drama Coming Clean has been announced.

Set in 1982, the play questions the nature of fidelity and love as well as the intricate dynamics of relationships and desire.

Yannick Budd (Testament) takes on the role of Tony, alongside Alexander Hulme (Pennyworth) as his partner Greg. Theo Walker (The Nutcracker) stars as Robert, the ‘out-of-work actor’ turned cleaner who disrupts the couple’s seemingly perfect relationship. Sam Goodchild (Jock Night) completes the cast, portraying multiple roles throughout the production.

Directed by Andrew Beckett, it has set and costume design by David Shields, with lighting design by Matt Hockley. The show now runs at the Turbine Theatre from 28 March to 20 April 2024.