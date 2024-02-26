Closer to Heaven revival announced in Turbine Theatre season

The Turbine Theatre has announced its spring season, running from next month.

Kicking off the season is a revival of Coming Clean, the debut play by Kevin Elyot. Directed by Andrew Beckett, the drama follows the lives of Greg and Tony, a couple navigating the complexities of love and fidelity in 1982 Kentish Town. It runs from 21 March until 20 April, with casting and creative team to be revealed.

After this comes Blowing Whistles, written by Matthew Todd and directed by Jonathan O’Boyle. Set on the eve of Pride in the Park, the drama delves into the lives of Nigel and Jamie, a couple grappling with the complexities of modern gay relationships. It runs from 25 April until 25 May.

Rounding out the season is a revival of Closer to Heaven, featuring music and lyrics by the iconic Pet Shop Boys and a book by Jonathan Harvey. Set in London’s vibrant club scene at the turn of the millennium, the show will see the Turbine transformed and audiences being allocated seats on arrival (patrons with acceess needs should contact the theatre). Running from 31 May until 30 June, casting and creative team are to be revealed.

Artistic director Paul Taylor Mills said: “I’m thrilled to be presenting three celebrated queer productions this spring/summer. The Turbine Theatre continues to be a forefront of LGBTQ plus representation in theatre and this programme cements that. We’re hugely grateful for our loyal audiences and hope they’re as excited about our forthcoming season as we are.

“I’m particularly looking forward to completely reconfiguring our entire theatre to create a club atmosphere for our revival of the cult classic Closer to Heaven, where we will be enjoy the anthemic Pet Shop Boys sounds once more”