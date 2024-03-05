Cast for A Song of Songs at the Park Theatre confirmed

Casting has been revealed for the European premiere of A Song of Songs, running at the Park Theatre in north London.

Ofra Daniel, who has also written, directed and composed the show, is joined by Joaquin Pedro Valdes (Pacific Overtures), Matthew Woodyatt (The Fair Maid of the West), Laurel Dougall (Singin’ in the Rain), Rebecca Giacopazzi (Wicked), graduate Ashleigh Schuman, and Shira Kravitz (The Band’s Visit).

A Song of Songs follows a young wife in a loveless marriage, only for everything to be up-ended with the arrval of an unseen admirer.

Daniel said today: “I want to bring a different musical theatrical experience to audiences. I was inspired by some of the most beautiful poetry ever written in the epic A Song of Songs. Poetry and music are the highest forms of expression: stirring the senses, mind and body.

“A Song of Songs brings the timeless story of love sickness into an explosion of pulsating, rhythmical music and physical live theatre.”

The musical supervisor is Jerome van den Berghe, while the associate director is Victoria Góngora (Maria, Vagina Monologues), with original direction and dramaturgy by Christopher Renshaw (We Will Rock You, Zorro: The Musical).

Choreography is by Billy Mitchell (Cats), the lighting designer is Aaron J Dootson (The Night Larry Cramer Kissed Me), sound design is by Andrew Johnson (Titanic); set design is by visual artist Marina Paz, production manager is James Anderton (Little Women), casting is by Jane Deitch (The Addams Family) and the producer is John Gertz (Zorro: The Musical) while general managers are Aria Entertainment’s Katy Lipson and Ollie Hancock.

