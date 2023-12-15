Cast announced for Watermill Theatre’s Sherlock Holmes musical

The Watermill Theatre, in collaboration with Metta Theatre, has announced the casting and creative team for its upcoming world premiere of Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Wood.

The rock musical, adapted from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories, will run from 2 February to 16 March 2024.

The production features a creative team led by director P Burton-Morgan, who also contributes to the book and lyrics. Composer Ben Glasstone, set and lighting designer William Reynolds, video designer Matt Powell, sound designer Beth Duke, and choreographer Mark Smith all feature on the team. Casting is conducted in-house.

The cast includes Connor Bannister and Dylan Wood sharing the role of Sherlock Holmes, Me’sha Bryan as Dr Amanda Watson, Gillian Kirkpatrick as Jan Moriarty, Richard P. Peralta as Inspector Marlon Lestrade, EM Williams as Yorri Tremaly, and Loren O’Dair as Sasha.

Set in London 2024, the musical explores Sherlock Holmes’ pursuit of a case involving an unexplained death at the Oakenwood environmental protest camp.

As part of the venue and Metta Theatre’s commitment to environmental sustainability, the production will source all physical materials, including set, props, and costumes, from second-hand materials.