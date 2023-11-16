Sherlock Holmes rock musical to debut at Watermill Theatre

Have a first listen to “Elementary” from the new show

Exclusive: The Watermill Theatre and Metta Theatre are set to co-produce the world premiere of new rock musical Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Wood in 2024.

Adapted from Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories, the piece marks the latest collaboration between writer and director P Burton-Morgan and composer Ben Glasstone (The Rhythmics, Cells). Set in modern-day London, the musical follows Holmes and his “media-savvy landlady, nutritionist Dr Watson” as they investigate the case of an unexplained death in an environmental protest camp at Oakendwood.

Watch the new music video for “Elementary” below (with videography by Joseph Lynn), performed by Sherlock workshop cast members. Casting for the world premiere production will be announced shortly.

The production will feature choreography by Mark Smith, set and lighting design by William Reynolds, video design by Matt Powell, and sound design by Beth Duke.

Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Wood will run from 2 February until 16 March 2024 at the Watermill Theatre, with a press night scheduled for 6 February. There will also be a workshop with Burton-Morgan on ‘Performance Process’ (24 March) and one with Smith on ‘Movement’ (2 March).

In addition, the Watermill Theatre Youth Ensemble will present Ella Hickson’s Wendy and Peter Pan from 23 to 30 March 2024, co-directed by Angharad Arnott Phillips and Heidi Bird.

The creative team includes costume and set designer Alfie Heywood, lighting designer Ali Hunter, sound designer and associate directer Matty Green, stage combat director Emily Evans and puppetry director Scarlet Wilderink.

Sign up to our newsletter for more