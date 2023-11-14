The Watermill releases first listen to new Wizard of Oz musical

The Watermill Theatre has released a first listen to its upcoming Christmas production of The Wizard of Oz.

The production is billed as a “fresh new take” on the novel by L Frank Baum, from adaptor Marietta Kirkbride, director Georgie Staight, and composer and musical director Nick Barstow. It will play at the Watermill from 17 November until 31 December 2023, with a press opening on 20 November.

The cast is made up of Angela Caesar as Westly, The Wizard and Aunt Em, Sally Cheng as Scarrow, Chris Coxon as Tinman, James Gulliford as Lionel, Annabel Marlow as Dot, and Signe Larsson making her professional debut as Glenda, PA and Dance Captain.

The Wizard of Oz creative team also includes designer Sophia Pardon, lighting designer Ali Hunter, sound designer Anna Short, movement director Sarah Golding, alongside costume supervisor Hannah Gilbert, company stage manager Cat Pewsey, deputy stage manager Bethany Jefferies, rehearsal assistant stage manager Natalie Toney and ASM Josette Shipp.