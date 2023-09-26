Cast announced for Sunshine on Leith 2023 revival

Pitlochry Festival Theatre is gearing up to present a new production of the beloved musical Sunshine on Leith this winter, featuring the songs of Scottish band The Proclaimers, and casting has been revealed.

The production, which will be directed by the theatre’s artistic director, Elizabeth Newman, runs from 17 November to 23 December. It was originally staged at Dundee Rep in 2007 before being adapted into a successful feature film in 2013, starring Jane Horrocks and Peter Mullan. Last year, Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Capital Theatres co-produced a sold-out run of Sunshine on Leith in Edinburgh.

The show follows the story of two returning soldiers, Davy and Ally, as they navigate the challenges of civilian life, relationships, and new responsibilities. It features hit songs like “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles),” “Letter from America,” and the titular “Sunshine on Leith.”

Set to appear will be Robbie Scott as Davy, Finlay Bain as Ally, Sinead Kenny as Yvonne, Keith Macpherson as Rab, Alyson Orr as Jean, Jessica Dives as Eilidh, Fiona Wood as Liz, and Charlotte Grayson as Hazel.

The cast is completed by Trudy Ward, Jake Reynolds and Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduates Callum Marshall and James Dawoud.