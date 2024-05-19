Caroline O’Connor to star in Hello, Dolly! in Paris

Broadway legend Caroline O’Connor will head to Paris to star in a new revival of Hello, Dolly!.

Directed by Stephen Mear, the show will open at Lido 2 Paris in the French capital on 7 November, and will play through to early January. The piece will be presented in English with French surtitles, as was the case with previous productions at the venue.

Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles) and Michael Stewart (42nd Street)’s musical is based on Thornton Wilder’s The Matchmaker, and first debuted on Broadway over 50 years ago.

It follows the socialite Dolly Levi (to be played by O’Connor) who tries to find love for herself and everyone she knows, and includes numbers such as “Put On Your Sunday Clothes”, “Ribbons Down My Back”, “Before the Parade Passes By”, “Elegance”, “It Only Takes a Moment” and “Hello, Dolly!”.

O’Connor was previously set to star in the show in Leicester in 2012, but was forced to withdraw from the production.

Further casting for the Paris run is to be revealed, while the piece has set and costume design by Peter McKintosh, lighting by Tim Mitchell, musical direction by Nigel Lilley and sound by Unisson Design.

A UK-based revival will be playing at The London Palladium this summer, led by Imelda Staunton.