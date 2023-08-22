Bloody Elle and Boy Out The City to run in the West End

Two solo productions will have runs at the Lyric Theatre this autumn in a double helping of queer theatre, with each having appeared at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Playing across the same dates, the two shows are Lauryn Redding’s Bloody Elle: A Gig Musical, which was nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award when first seen at the Royal Exchange in Manchester. Directed by Bryony Shanahan, the show is the coming of age and coming out story of Elle; a young, working-class girl from the north of England.

The second is Declan Bennett’s (Jesus Christ Superstar, Carousel) solo piece Boy Out The City, which is based on Bennett’s experiences of isolation in Oxfordshire during the pandemic. It is directed by Nancy Sullivan.

Both pieces are currently playing at the Edinburgh Fringe – Bloody Elle at the Traverse Theatre and Boy Out The City at the Underbelly in Cowgate.

The two shows will run from 27 to 30 September at the Lyric, adding to the selection of short runs taking place at the Shaftesbury Avenue venue including concerts from Tony Award-winner Mandy Patinkin, Marie Antoinette show Cake and the transfer of Death Note, as well as comedian and author Adam Kay.