ATG announces leadership change

International venue owner Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) has announced a leadership transition.

From tomorrow, Ted Stimpson, formerly CEO of attractions marketing company GO City, will take over the role of CEO from Mark Cornell.

Cornell, who steps down from the role after seven years in the post, said today: “I have thoroughly enjoyed leading this iconic business over the last seven years. Together with an outstandingly talented executive team, we have transformed this company and created a significant business within the exciting world of live entertainment.

“The creative energy and drive imbedded within ATG is second to none. I am particularly proud of both the values and commitment within the Group to delivering world-class content from the leading theatre productions in the world, coupled with an enhanced audience experience. I look forward to observing the continued progress of the Group over the coming years.”

Stimpson added: “I am thrilled to be joining ATG, an organisation I have admired for a long time as a theatre enthusiast, and to be leading the company as it pursues its exciting next chapter of growth. Now is a great time to further accelerate ATG’s growth strategy and reinforce ATG’s position as a global leader in live entertainment through continued investment in our venues, state-of-the-art ticketing, digital marketing and new customer experiences. I look forward to working with the management team, including chief operating officer Nick Potter and global content and creative director Michael Lynas, along with ATG’s partners Providence and TEG, and my new colleagues around the world, as we continue to delight audiences.”