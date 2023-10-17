Acting for Others and Robert Rees confirm the return of A Nightmare on West Street

The charity event will be held this Halloween

Following its 2022 debut, Acting for Others, Robert Rees and the Ivy Club have now confirmed the return of A Nightmare on West Street.

The Halloween-themed charity event promises a fancy dress party among West End stars, as well as a live band, face painting, photo booth, a magician, a tarot card reader, and a raffle. It will take place from 6pm until 2am on Sunday 29 October at the Ivy Club on West Street.

There will also be judges on hand to award prizes for the best costumes in attendance and West End performers are still to be revealed.

There are limited tickets for the event, priced at £15 (including a welcome drink and canapés). The Drawing Room will also be open for dinner reservations (a three-course set menu and drink on arrival) across two sittings at 7pm and 9pm.

To book please email guestlist@the-ivyclub.co.uk and mention Robert Rees or call 020 7557 6095.

