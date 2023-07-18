Stars join The Big West End Walk to benefit Acting for Others

A host of stage stars will be putting their best foot forward on 10 September for a one-off fundraising event to benefit Acting for Others.

The Big West End Walk, a 12.5-mile route via 52 West End and Off-West End theatres, is being organised by Jonny Phillips and the West End Charity Football Club, who were formed in 2019 and have previously raised money by putting on celebrity-infused football matches.

The WECFC members participating in The Big West End Walk include Phillips, Liam Doyle, Jon Scott Clark, Jo Parsons, Robbie Scotcher, Michael Pickering, Alexander Day, Sam O Rourke, Ruaraidh Blackwood and Ronnie Burden.

West End stars who have already signed up to join them include Adam Pearce, Julie Atherton, Laura Dawkes, Alice Fearn, Bradley Jaden, J Richard Noel, Jodie Sam Steele and Charlie Stemp, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Phillips said: “As a charity football club, we’ve been raising money for Acting for Others playing football matches up and down the country for around 4 years now. We’ve wanted to do something bigger and find new ways outside of the matches to raise even more money. This is the first of many challenges we will be setting ourselves across the next few years. Acting for Others helped me and my family in the past when we hit a hard patch, and I know how much incredible work they do supporting others in the performing industry. This is our chance to give back and help raise as much as we can for those that need it.”

In addition, Nick Corre will be documenting the event and taking photos of every theatre the group visits to create a one-off photobook. This will be made available by a raffle following the walk.

If you would like to donate, please visit www.justgiving.com/page/westendwalk.