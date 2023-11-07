Wicked releases rehearsal images for UK and Ireland tour

The “Popular” musical is flying out on a new tour!

Wicked has released rehearsal images for the new touring production – set to visit cities in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland from December 2023.

The production will be led by former Wicked star Laura Pick as Elphaba, with Sarah O’Connor (Frozen) as Glinda and another Wicked alum Carl Man as Fiyero, as well as Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond and the Wizard.

Joining them are Donna Berlin (The Way Old Friends Do) as Madame Morrible, Jed Berry/Daniel Hope (Hope will cover for Berry while he recovers from an injury sustained before rehearsals) as Boq, Megan Gardiner (Allegiance) as Nessarose and Casey Al-Shaqsy (Six) as Standby for Elphaba.

Completing the cast are Thomas Charles, Julie Cloke, Charlotte Coggin, Freddie Conway, Áine Curran, Jade Davies, Kamau Davis, Russell Dickson, Maddison Firth, Lydia Gerrard, James Gower-Smith, Shoko Ito, Holly Lawrence, Nick Len, Stephanie Lindo, Will Lucas, Will Luckett, Rozz Mbwembwe, Georgia McElwee, Conor O’Hara, Shereen Osman, Stuart Rouse, Christina Shand, Adam Stickler, and Frazer Woolcott.

The UK and Ireland tour of Wicked will open on 7 December at the Edinburgh Playhouse and continue to Bristol, Birmingham, Bradford, Southampton, Liverpool, Dublin, Sunderland, Cardiff, and Manchester.

Wicked tells the untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two young women who first meet as sorcery students at Shiz University: the blonde and very popular Glinda and a misunderstood green girl named Elphaba. It features hit songs such as “Defying Gravity,” “Popular,” and “For Good.”

With tunes penned by Stephen Schwartz (The Prince of Egypt, Enchanted), it is based on the best-selling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy nominee Winnie Holzman (My So-Called Life). Musical staging is by Wayne Cilento with direction by Joe Mantello.

Scenic design is by Eugene Lee, costumes by Susan Hilferty, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound by Tony Meola, projection designs by Elaine J McCarthy and Hair and Wig designs by Tom Watson. Music arrangements are by Alex Lacamoire and Stephen Oremus, with dance arrangements by James Lynn Abbott, orchestrations by William David Brohn, and musical supervision by Stephen Oremus.

The two-part Universal Pictures film version of Wicked, directed by Jon M Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, is in production.

Tickets for select tour stops are on sale below.