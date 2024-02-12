Wicked releases first movie trailer

The Wicked movies have released their first trailer.

Wicked, led by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande and based on the beloved Broadway and West End musical of the same name, has been split into two film releases (the first set for November 2024). It is based on the hit novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, Wicked tells the story of two unlikely university friends in the land of Oz, one destined to become Glinda The Good and the other, the Wicked Witch of the West. Wicked writers Winnie Holzman (book) and Stephen Schwartz (score) are collaborating on the screenplay.

2023 will also marked the 20th anniversary of the original Broadway production, while the show is currently in its 18th year in the West End, where it has been seen by 11 million people. A UK tour also launched in late 2023, so it’ll probably be quicker to see it on stage than in cinemas.