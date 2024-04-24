Wicked becomes tenth longest-running show in West End history

This evening, 24 April, Wicked will become the tenth longest-running show in West End history.

The show, which continues its open-ended run at the Apollo Victoria Theatre, will play its 6762nd performance – overtaking No Sex Please, We’re British, which ran from June 1971 until September 1987, playing a total of 6,761 performances.

The musical, which has received over 100 global awards, features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, with the book by Winnie Holzman. Wayne Cilento handles musical staging, and Joe Mantello directs the production. Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, it offers a unique perspective on the characters from L Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

Currently forming the West End top ten are therefore The Mousetrap, Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, The Woman in Black, Blood Brothers, Mamma Mia!, Cats, The Lion King, Starlight Express, and now Wicked.

Of those, The Woman in Black, Blood Brothers, Cats and Starlight Express are no longer running in the West End.

Michael McCabe, executive producer of Wicked in the UK said: “As we celebrate the historic milestone of becoming the West End’s tenth longest ever running stage show, we offer our heartfelt thanks to the amazing audiences who have supported and championed Wicked since its very first performance in 2006. We also thank our exceptional creative and backstage teams, performers, and musicians who have worked so tirelessly and diligently to deliver every performance of the show.”

The piece currently stars Alexia Khadime (Elphaba), Lucy St. Louis (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Michael Fenton Stevens (The Wizard), Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose), Graham Kent (Doctor Dillamond), Joe Thompson-Oubari (Boq), Laura Harrison (Standby for Elphaba), Christine Tucker (Standby for Glinda, maternity cover for Lisa-Anne Wood), Zac Adlam, Conor Ashman, Jessica Aubrey, Jeremy Batt, Felipe Bejarano, Asmara Cammock, Joshua Clemetson, Effie Rae Dyson, Aston Newman Hannington, Aimee Hodnett, Kate Leiper, Jemima Loddy, Joshua Lovell, Rory Maguire, PaddyJoe Martin, Darnell Mathew-James, Millie Mayhew, Ayden Morgan, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Aiesha Naomi Pease, Jeanie Ryan, Natalie Spriggs, Charlotte Anne Steen, James Titchener, Micaela Todd, Taela Yeomans-Brown, and Jacob Young.

A touring version continues through until January 2025, while a new film version will release its first part this autumn.

