Wendi Peters to join Sister Act UK tour

A new Mother Superior has been confirmed for the current UK tour of Sister Act.

This spring the baton will be passed from one Coronation Street legend to another as Wendi Peters (Hetty Feather, Big The Musical) assumes the role from Sue Cleaver, beginning performances on 28 May at the Buxton Opera House. She is scheduled to then appear at Northampton, Chester, Grimsby, Eastbourne, Blackpool, Canterbury, Bath, Bournemouth, Torquay, Darlington, Nottingham, Swansea and Liverpool.

Peters said: “I’m so thrilled to be joining the ‘sisterhood’, getting out on tour again, and visiting some wonderful places with this fabulous show. I’m excited to get going with Mother Superior and this great, feel-good show!”

The cast also includes Landi Oshinowo (as Deloris Van Cartier), Alfie Parker (as Eddie Souther), Ian Gareth-Jones (as Curtis Jackson), and Eloise Runnette (as Sister Mary Robert), alongside Isabel Canning, Julie Stark, Phillip Arran, Kate Powell, Elliot Gooch, Michalis Antoniou, Callum Martin, Esme Laudat, Amber Kennedy, Harvey Ebbage, Joseph Connor, Ceris Hine, Sheri Lineham, Corrine Priest and Samuel John-Humphreys.

Based on the hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg, the show follows aspiring musician Deloris Van Cartier whose life takes an unexpected turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody, she joins a convent, and quickly helps her fellow sisters find their voices.

Sister Act has music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, with additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.

Bill Buckhurst directs, with choreography by Alistair David, set and costume design by Morgan Large, musical direction by Neil MacDonald, lighting design by Tim Mitchell, sound design by Tom Marshall, and musical supervision by Stephen Brooker. Casting is by Stuart Burt.

Sister Act will also return to the West End’s Dominion Theatre in 2024, starring Beverley Knight and Alexandra Burke.

