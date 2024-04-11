War Horse announces further tour dates and venues

The award-winning War Horse will tour the nation this autumn – and further tour stops have been revealed.

Marianne Elliott, Tom Morris and Nick Stafford’s version of Michael Morpurgo’s story follows a horse as it crosses over to the Western Front to witness the horrors of the trenches.

The piece is directed by Morris with revival director Katie Henry, featuring reimagined designs by Rae Smith and additional music by Adrian Sutton. Puppet design and fabrication is by Basil Jones and Adrian Kohler for Handspring Puppet Company, lighting design is by Rob Casey, movement and horse choreography is by Toby Sedgwick with puppet direction by Matthew Forbes. Animation and projection design is by Nicol Scott for 59 Productions, John Tams is songmaker and sound design is by Christopher Shutt. Casting is by Jill Green CDG and associate designer is Will Fricker.

As already revealed, the new tour will open on 5 September at the New Wimbledon Theatre, before visiting the Lowry in Salford from 18 September, the Mayflower, Southampton from 8 October, Canterbury’s Marlowe Theatre from 22 October, Sunderland Empire from 5 November, Theatre Royal Plymouth from 26 November and New Theatre Oxford from 10 December for an extended festive run.

The 18-month tour will then continue through to New Victoria Theatre, Woking (14 to 25 January), Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin (29 January to 1 February), Grand Opera House, Belfast (4 to 15 February), the Regent Theatre, Stoke (4 to 8 March), Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (11 to 22 March), Theatre Royal Glasgow (25 March to 5 April), Liverpool Empire (8 to 19 April), Milton Keynes Theatre (22 April to 3 May), Nottingham Royal Concert Hall (6 to 17 May) and Bristol Hippodrome (3 to 21 June).

Further tour dates and venues to be announced.