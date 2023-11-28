VAULT Festival secures new home and plans 2024 festival

VAULT, the organisers of the acclaimed VAULT Festival, are set to return with a new London venue in spring 2024.

After concluding their decade-long run at the original Waterloo location earlier this year, VAULT is establishing a multi-space venue in the heart of London. The new space will be a year-round home for VAULT, hosting the beloved VAULT Festival, which supports emerging artists, as well as supporting early career creatives with various ventures.

To raise funds for access equipment, VAULT is participating in the Big Give Christmas Challenge from 28 November to 5 December. They aim to reach a fundraising target of £9,925, which will be match-funded by the Big Give, totaling £19,850. The funds will contribute to ensuring a more inclusive experience for all attendees.

In addition to fundraising efforts, VAULT has announced a date for its inaugural fundraising gala. On 19 March 2024, exactly one year since the conclusion of VAULT Festival 2023, a gala will be held at Shoreditch Town Hall, offering fine dining and entertainment.

Tickets for the VAULT Gala will be available for purchase in early 2024. Details about the venue location and next year’s VAULT Festival (running in autumn 2024) will be revealed soon.