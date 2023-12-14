TodayTix to open first shop, located in Leicester Square Station

Theatre fans will be able to purchase tickets from the new location

TodayTix has announced the launch of its first-ever physical shop at the Leicester Square Underground station in London.

TodayTix will provide a dedicated space for customers to shop in person, with the opportunity to access exclusive prices.

Go inside the store with our exclusive video:

The shop will feature a concierge team offering show recommendations, self-service kiosks for ticket purchases, a lounge for a premium seated experience, and a window display showcasing costumes from West End shows.

Take an exclusive look inside the new shop:

The store is designed by award-winning Lumsden Design, with inspiration from classic theatre decor and lighting.

Stephen Crocker, general manager at TodayTix, said: “TodayTix always seeks to connect West End shows with audiences in new and innovative ways, and for us, the brand new TodayTix shop is the latest way we are doing that… Combining frictionless technology and unparalleled customer service, this shop is designed for both working Londoners looking for the best in entertainment and tourists seeking show recommendations and exclusive prices.”