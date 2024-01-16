The Great Gatsby with Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada to run on Broadway

The recent New Jersey-based Paper Mill Playhouse production of the new musical The Great Gatsby will transfer to Broadway.

Running at the Broadway Theatre from 29 March (with an opening night set for 25 April), the show is based on F Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel about a self-made millionaire and his quest for the American Dream (in the arms of the married woman living across the bay).

The Great Gatsby features a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones), an original score by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square), and direction by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). The production will be choreographed by Dominique Kelley.

Leading the company will be the stars of the Paper Mill tryout, Tony nominees Jeremy Jordan as Gatsby and Eva Noblezada as Daisy. Complete casting for Broadway will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Great Gatsby features scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe and Rachael Geier, arrangements by Jason Howalnd, orchestrations by Howland and Kim Scharnberg, music direction by Daniel Edmonds, and music production by Billy Jay Stein for Strike Audio.

Of the Paper Mill production, our sister site’s critic said: “Well Old Sports, I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but the finished product ultimately lays an East Egg.” Nonetheless, it was sold out before its first preview and became the highest-grossing show in Paper Mill history.

This Gatsby is unrelated to the musical written by Florence Welch of the band Florence the Machine, Thomas Bartlett, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), which will play a pre-Broadway run at American Repertory Theatre from 25 May.