The Drifters Girl reveals UK and Ireland tour cast

Carly Mercedes Dyer is set to take on the central role of Faye Treadwell

Casting has been announced for the upcoming UK and Ireland tour of The Drifters Girl.

The musical, featuring the greatest hits of The Drifters and charting their rise to fame (as well as the life of the woman who made it all happen), is based on an idea by Tina Treadwell, with a book by Ed Curtis, and was co-created by Beverley Knight, Adam J Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry and Tosh Wanogho-Maud (all of whom originated roles in the show). It received a solid review from WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton during its West End run at the Garrick Theatre.

Leading the touring production will be WhatsOnStage Award winner Carly Mercedes Dyer (Anything Goes) as Faye Treadwell, alongside Ashford Campbell (The X Factor), Miles Anthony Daley (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Tarik Frimpong (The Wiz), Dalton Harris (The X Factor) and Jaydah Bell-Ricketts (School Of Rock).

Completing the company are Loren Anderson, Tre Copeland-Williams, Ethan Davis, Matthew Dawkins and Linseigh Green.

Check out Dyer’s performance of “Harlem Child” below:

The Drifters Girl is directed by Jonathan Church, with choreography by Karen Bruce, orchestrations by Chris Egan, musical supervision by Will Stuart, set design by Anthony Ward, costume design by Fay Fullerton, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. Casting is by Debbie O’Brien.

The production is due to open at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, on Tuesday 12 September, before heading on to Norwich, Sheffield, Bradford, Manchester, Canterbury, Milton Keynes, Leicester, Southend, Newcastle, Woking and Dartford.

Into 2024, the show will then visit Bristol, Stoke, Llandudno, Dublin, Belfast, Plymouth, Nottingham, Liverpool, Oxford, Hull, Leeds, Sunderland, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bromley, Edinburgh and Cardiff.

Select venues are on sale below.