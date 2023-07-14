The Barricade Boys announce extra dates for UK tour

The musical theatre group will also be heading to the Edinburgh Fringe

The Barricade Boys have added more dates to their upcoming UK tour under the banner of West End Party.

Comprised of former Les Mis stars Kieran Brown, Scott Garnham, Craig Mather and Simon Schofield, the group will be heading out across the country this autumn.

Alongside the previously confirmed dates of 17 October at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre, 16 November at St David’s Hall in Cardiff and 17 November at Rainton Arena in north Yorkshire, they will also be appearing on 20 August at Chepstow Castle and 22 August at the Fringe at Prestonfield in Edinburgh.

The Barricade Boys have previously toured throughout the USA, culminating at the famous 54 Below, as well as New Zealand and the Middle East. They have also staged two Christmas residencies at The Other Palace in London.

Fans can expect renditions of beloved show tunes from the likes of Wicked, Billy Elliot, The Phantom of the Opera, The Sound of Music, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and, of course, Les Misérables, among many others.