Stars celebrate opening of Underbelly Boulevard

The venue was formerly known as the Boulevard Theatre

Theatreland’s finest including Cameron Mackintosh, Felicity Jones, Lolita Chakrabarti and Dominic West were out celebrating the opening of Underbelly Boulevard, formerly known as the Boulevard Theatre, in Soho last night.

Guests enjoyed a performance of the inaugural act, Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett, currently playing for a limited season.

The show, which previously ran in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Japan, London, and Edinburgh, features performers like Adam Malone, Blue Phoenix, The Seifert Sisters, Joe Keeley, and Bella Diosa.

Additional programming includes Boulevard Presents, a series of concerts from music and musical stars, London Comedy Allstars, BATSU!, an improv event based on the Japanese hit game, Circus Lates, and Kids Do Soho.

Cafe Kitty, the restaurant by Kitty Fisher’s Group, is also open at the venue, with the 100-seat space serving modern British cuisine.