Stars celebrate opening of Underbelly Boulevard

The venue was formerly known as the Boulevard Theatre

Theo Bosanquet
London
Underbelly Boulevard Exterior. Photo Craig Sugden.
The Underbelly Boulevard, © Craig Sugden

Theatreland’s finest including Cameron Mackintosh, Felicity Jones, Lolita Chakrabarti and Dominic West were out celebrating the opening of Underbelly Boulevard, formerly known as the Boulevard Theatre, in Soho last night.

Guests enjoyed a performance of the inaugural act, Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett, currently playing for a limited season.

The show, which previously ran in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Japan, London, and Edinburgh, features performers like Adam Malone, Blue Phoenix, The Seifert Sisters, Joe Keeley, and Bella Diosa.

Underbelly Boulevard. Cameron Mackintosh. Photo Craig Sugden.
Cameron Mackintosh, © Craig Sugden
Underbelly Boulevard. Dominic West and Guest. Photo Craig Sugden.
Dominic West and Guest, © Craig Sugden
Underbelly Boulevard. Felicity Jones. Photo Craig Sugden.
Felicity Jones, © Craig Sugden
Underbelly Boulevard. Lolita Chakrabati and Guests. Photo Craig Sugden.
Lolita Chakrabati and guests, © Craig Sugden
Underbelly Boulevard. Nica Burns. Photo Craig Sugden.
Nica Burns, © Craig Sugden
Underbelly Boulevard. Rob Madge. Photo Craig Sugden.
Rob Madge, © Craig Sugden
Underbelly Boulevard. Tom Mullion, Ed Bartlam, Oliver Milburn and Charlie Wood. Photo Craig Sugden
Tom Mullion, Ed Bartlam, Oliver Milburn and Charlie Wood, © Craig Sugden
Underbelly Boulevard. Krishnan Guru Murthy. Photo Craig Sugden.
Krishnan Guru Murthy, © Craig Sugden
Underbelly Boulevard. Janie Dee and Joanna Riding. Photo Craig Sugden
Janie Dee and Joanna Riding, © Craig Sugden
Underbelly Boulevard. Lisa Sadovy. Photo Craig Sugden.
Lisa Sadovy, © Craig Sugden
Underbelly Boulevard. Madeline Brewer. Photo Craig Sugden
Madeline Brewer, © Craig Sugden

Additional programming includes Boulevard Presents, a series of concerts from music and musical stars, London Comedy Allstars, BATSU!, an improv event based on the Japanese hit game, Circus Lates, and Kids Do Soho.

Cafe Kitty, the restaurant by Kitty Fisher’s Group, is also open at the venue, with the 100-seat space serving modern British cuisine.