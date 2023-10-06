Sharon Osbourne to appear on the West End and Birmingham stage

The two nights take place in January

Exclusive: Entertainment icon Sharon Osbourne is heading to the stage “live and uncensored” early next year.

Osbourne will appear solo for two nights – once on 21 January at the Fortune Theatre in the West End and again on 24 January at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham.

The show, titled Cut the Crap, will see Osbourne discuss her life, from her turbulent marriage to rock star Ozzy Osbourne to experiences of drug abuse in her family. She will also discuss losses she’s gone through, and mental health battles.

Osbourne explained today: “I can’t wait to see you all at the theatre. It’s going to be very interesting – my show in my own words. Talking a lot! Hope to see you there.”

Osbourne became a household name when she became a judge on The X-Factor from 2004, while also appearing on reality TV series The Osbournes on MTV.

Tickets go on sale at 10am today.