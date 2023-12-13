Peter Pan pantomime at The London Palladium – first look

Photos have been released for Peter Pan at The London Palladium.

The show stars Jennifer Saunders (as Captain Hook), Julian Clary (as Seaman Smee), Paul Zerdin (as Starkey), Nigel Havers (as Pirate Nigel), Gary Wilmot (as Mrs Henrietta Hook), Louis Gaunt (as Peter Pan), Rob Madge (as Tink) and Frances Mayli McCann (as Wendy). Also in the company are the Timbuktu Tumblers, Harry Ames as John and Alfie Buck, Luca Fone, Barnaby Halliwell and Alfie Harrison sharing the role of Michael.

The ensemble includes Charlotte Bazeley, Chrissy Brooke, Jonathan Cordin, Kelly Downing, Katie Dunsden, Emma Hunter, Thomas Inge, Diante Lodge, Tyler Lotzof, Ella Nonini, Redmand Rance, Joshua Steel, Grant Thresh, Maxwell Trengrove, Zinzile Tshuma and Luke Woollaston, with understudies Suzy Bloom, Charles Brunton, Christopher Hewitt and Jordan Walker.

Produced and directed by Michael Harrison, Peter Pan features set design by Mark Walters, sound design by Matt Peploe, costume design by Hugh Durrant, Mike Coltman and Teresa Nalton, wig and hair design by Sam Cox, VFX by The Twins, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, choreography by Karen Bruce, composition and orchestrations by Gary Hind, casting by Jonathan Kiley, resident direction by Thalia Burt, children’s casting and management by Keston and Keston and musical direction by Greg Arrowsmith.

Peter Pan runs until 14 January 2024 at The London Palladium. Tickets are on sale below.