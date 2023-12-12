Paddington stage musical announced

Sonia Friedman Productions, Studiocanal, and Eliza Lumley Productions, on behalf of Universal Music UK, have announced Paddington: The Musical to mark the 65th anniversary of the first Paddington book.

Adapted from Michael Bond’s beloved books and the award-winning films, the musical is currently in the development and workshop stage.

The musical will feature music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher, a founding member of McFly, a book by Jessica Swale, and direction by Luke Sheppard. Plans are underway to premiere the production in the UK in 2025. The full creative team, casting, and specific dates will be announced at a later stage.

Friedman and Lumley said today: “It is a privilege to be creating a new musical about this gorgeous and beloved little bear with such a wonderful team. The magic of Paddington is that, through his wide-eyed innocence, he sees the very best in humanity, reminding us that love and kindness can triumph if we open our hearts and minds to one another. We cannot wait to bring Paddington, his antics, adventures and mishaps with the Brown family, and Michael Bond’s other treasured characters to the stage. We hope to inspire audiences of all ages with fun, beauty, joy, and all that Paddington stands for.”

Paddington has been adapted for television and enjoyed success in two big-screen outings – Paddington in 2014 and Paddington 2 in 2017. The third film, Paddington in Peru, is scheduled for release on 8 November 2024.