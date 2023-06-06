Immersive Paddington experience to open at Blenheim Palace

An immersive Paddington show will take over Blenheim Palace this summer, it has been revealed.

Titled Paddington Lo-Commotion, the 55-minute show will see audiences explore the famed Oxfordshire venue and meet heir favourite characters from the Paddington stories and search for ‘buried treasure’. There will also be an opportunity to hop on board a real locomotive (subject to availability on the day, of course).

Adam McKenzie Wylie, founder of producer Histrionic Productions said today: “After a hugely successful inaugural show at Blenheim Palace last summer for The Peter Rabbit Garden Adventure, Histrionic Productions is delighted to be staging Paddington Lo-Commotion this summer. The combination of Paddington, a cracking new story, full of entertainment, mishap and interactivity, and the beautiful surroundings of Blenheim Palace is perfect theatrical-alchemy for this family, immersive adventure for 2023. We are delighted to be back. It’s the perfect summer day out for the whole family! Sheer excitement for all ages and perfect for lovers of trains, fire engines and of course, Paddington himself.”

Heather Carter, managing director of visitor attraction at Blenheim Palace, added: “It’s fantastic to be hosting another memorable and unique family experience at Britain’s Greatest Palace, following on from the success and popularity of Peter Rabbit last summer.”

Polly Emery, senior vice president brand and international licensing at the Copyrights Group (a STUDIOCANAL company), who oversee the Paddington brand said: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Histrionic Productions for a second Paddington adventure, this time on the beautiful grounds of Blenheim Palace. Paddington Lo-Commotion is the perfect summer day out for all Paddington fans and little adventurers who share Paddington’s appetite for discovery and outdoor fun.”

The show will be directed and written by Calum Finlay and designed by Damien Stanton, both of whom collaborated with puppetry designer Jimmy Grimes. The show is set to run from 27 June to 3 September at Blenheim.

A separate Paddington show is set to play in London this autumn