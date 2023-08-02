Operation Mincemeat posters banned by Transport for London

The graffiti-like scribbles on the artwork go against advertising standards

Although Operation Mincemeat has received plenty of five-star reviews, you won’t see anything new about the show on the London Underground for the time being. Transport for London has banned the latest advertisements due to breaking rules around promoting graffiti.

As part of TfL’s advertising policies, it doesn’t allow adverts that highlight graffiti, as it encourages wider acts of vandalism across the network.

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “While this campaign was not referred to TfL directly, it was reviewed by our advertising partner and was found not to comply with our policy. Alternative adverts promoting this show are running on our network and we always look to work with brands to ensure their creatives adhere to our advertising policy.”

The five-star show was described by WhatsOnStage as a “shining example of homegrown talent”. Operation Mincemeat now continues at the Fortune Theatre through 24 February 2024.

The West End cast includes David Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone, Zoë Roberts, Seán Carey, Geri Allan, Christian Andrews, and Holly Sumpton.

Robert Hastie directs, with choreography by Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera), set and costume design by Ben Stones (Sylvia), lighting design by Mark Henderson (Girl From the North Country), sound design by Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera), orchestrations and vocal arrangement by Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Musical), and associate direction by Georgie Staight.

Tickets are on sale below.