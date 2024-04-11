Opening Night starring Sheridan Smith to close next month

Opening Night, starring Sheridan Smith, has announced a new closing date.

Based on the 1977 film by John Cassavetes, Opening Night is adapted and directed by Ivo van Hove, with a score and orchestrations by Rufus Wainwright.

Alongside Smith, the West End cast also features Benjamin Walker as Maurice, Hadley Fraser as Manny, Shira Haas as Nancy, Nicola Hughes as Sarah, Amy Lennox as Dorothy, John Marquez as David, Rebecca Thornhill as Kelly, Cilla Silvia as Carla, Ian McLarnon as Leo, and Jos Slovick as Gus.

The company is completed by Robert Finlayson, Daniel Forrester, Jennifer Hepburn, Issy Khogali, and Chrissie Perkins.

The production also features set, lighting and video design by Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D’Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons and Alex Twiselton, musical supervision and musical direction by Nigel Lilley, movement and choreography by Polly Bennett, and casting by Julia Horan. The associate director is Daniel Raggett.

Opening Night continues until 18 May at the Gielgud Theatre, with tickets on sale below. Patrons who have tickets from 20 May to 27 July 2024 will be contacted direct by their point of sale.

Producers Wessex Grove said today: “It is an honour to produce this beautiful new musical in the West End, and everyone at Wessex Grove is proud to have delivered the artistic vision of Ivo Van Hove and Rufus Wainwright and their incredible team, led by the exquisite Sheridan Smith. In a challenging financial landscape, Opening Night was always a risk and, while the production may not have had the life we had hoped for, we feel immensely proud of the risk we took and of this extraordinary production.

“Our world class cast delivers a brilliant show night after night, and there are still five weeks left to see Sheridan Smith in the role of a lifetime. What is sure-fire and safe has its place. But Wessex Grove exists to produce great artists in the West End and to provide the space for original, artist-led productions in the commercial sector, productions exactly like Opening Night. We’re grateful for all of the support everyone has given us as we made this show, and look forward to celebrating the rest of the run.”