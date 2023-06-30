Olivier Awards set 2024 dates and venue

The toast of London theatre will be celebrated next April

Date and venue have been revealed for next year’s Olivier Awards.

The event, which celebrates London and West End-based theatre, runs annually in the capital.

The event will be taking place at the Royal Albert Hall once more, with a date set for 14 April 2024.

The eligibility period for next year’s nominations is from 15 Feb 2023 to 27 Feb 2024. This is for productions across all main theatre categories, as well as the dance, opera, family and affiliate categories. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday 12 March.

Emma De Souza, Event Director of the Olivier Awards 2024 with Mastercard, said: “We are thrilled to have Mastercard as our headline sponsor for another year. Our partnership has not only helped the event maintain its position as the leading theatre awards, but also allowed the ceremony to grow significantly over the years.”