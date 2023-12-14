Nominees announced for The Stage Awards
The shortlist for The Stage Awards 2024 has been announced.
The awards celebrate excellence in British theatre, recognising performing arts organisations and teams that have made significant contributions to the industry.
The shortlist includes theatres from various locations across the UK, encompassing cities like Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Chichester, Birmingham, London, and Manchester.
The winners will be announced on 29 January 2024, at a ceremony at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London.
The shortlist is as follows:
Theatre of the Year
Almeida Theatre, London
Birmingham Rep
Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, London
National Theatre, London
Sherman Theatre, Cardiff
Watermill Theatre, Newbury
Fringe Theatre of the Year
Little Angel Theatre, London
Orange Tree Theatre, London
Reading Rep Theatre
Theatre Building of the Year
Aviva Studios, Manchester
Roundhouse Works, London
Southwark Playhouse Elephant, London
Producer of the Year
Actors Touring Company
Ellie Keel Productions
Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru
Innovation Award
Actors Touring Company and Greenwich+Docklands International Festival for The Architect
Mercury Theatre for I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life
ZU-UK for Within Touching Distance
Digital Project of the Year
Peut-Être Theatre for Audiomoves at the Zoo
Alastair White and Gemma A Williams for #CAPITAL
Parade-Fest and Artists on the Frontline for With Fire and Rage
Community Project of the Year
Culture Collective
Theatre by the Lake for Every Brilliant Thing
LUNG, the North Wall and the University of Nottingham for Woodhill
Creu Cymru and Diverse Cymru for Hynt
Freelancers Make Theatre Work
Chickenshed for The Space Between Us programme
International Award
Battersea Arts Centre
Complicité
Transform, Leeds