Nominees announced for The Stage Awards

The shortlist for The Stage Awards 2024 has been announced.

The awards celebrate excellence in British theatre, recognising performing arts organisations and teams that have made significant contributions to the industry.

The shortlist includes theatres from various locations across the UK, encompassing cities like Leeds, Liverpool, Cardiff, Chichester, Birmingham, London, and Manchester.

The winners will be announced on 29 January 2024, at a ceremony at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London.

The shortlist is as follows:

Theatre of the Year

Almeida Theatre, London

Birmingham Rep

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, London

National Theatre, London

Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Watermill Theatre, Newbury

Fringe Theatre of the Year

Little Angel Theatre, London

Orange Tree Theatre, London

Reading Rep Theatre

Theatre Building of the Year

Aviva Studios, Manchester

Roundhouse Works, London

Southwark Playhouse Elephant, London

Producer of the Year

Actors Touring Company

Ellie Keel Productions

Theatr Genedlaethol Cymru

Innovation Award

Actors Touring Company and Greenwich+Docklands International Festival for The Architect

Mercury Theatre for I Really Do Think This Will Change Your Life

ZU-UK for Within Touching Distance

Digital Project of the Year

Peut-Être Theatre for Audiomoves at the Zoo

Alastair White and Gemma A Williams for #CAPITAL

Parade-Fest and Artists on the Frontline for With Fire and Rage

Community Project of the Year

Culture Collective

Theatre by the Lake for Every Brilliant Thing

LUNG, the North Wall and the University of Nottingham for Woodhill

Creu Cymru and Diverse Cymru for Hynt

Freelancers Make Theatre Work

Chickenshed for The Space Between Us programme

International Award

Battersea Arts Centre

Complicité

Transform, Leeds