National Theatre to stream three 2024 productions across the summer

A trio of titles will join the National Theatre at Home streaming platform.

Kicking off the summer program on 11 June is the Olivier Award-nominated Till the Stars Come Down from former National Theatre writer-in-residence Beth Steel (The House of Shades), directed by Bijan Sheibani (Barber Shop Chronicles). Filmed from the Dorfman Stage, the drama is set on a hot summer’s day as a family gathers to welcome a newcomer into their midst, featuring Lorraine Ashbourne (I Hate Suzie), Lisa McGrillis (Sex Education), Derek Riddell (Happy Valley), and Marc Wootton (The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin). The show received a full five-star review from WhatsOnStage when it had its world premiere.

On 12 July, Dear Octopus written by Dodie Smith (I Capture the Castle, The Hundred and One Dalmatians) joins the platform. The revival is directed by Emily Burns (Jack Absolute Flies Again) and set on the eve of WWII as the Randolph family reunites for a 50th wedding anniversary. Filmed from the Lyttelton Stage, it features a cast including Bessie Carter (Bridgerton) and Lindsey Duncan (True Love).

Following its run in the Dorfman Theatre (27 March to 25 May) and Northern Stage in Newcastle Upon Tyne (7 to 22 June), Underdog: The Other Other Brontë will be streamed on National Theatre at Home on 9 August. Helmed by Northern Stage artistic director Natalie Ibu (The White Card) in her National Theatre directing debut, the piece follows the Brontës’ uneven rise to fame, featuring Rhiannon Clements (Hollyoaks), Adele James (Queen Cleopatra), and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones) as the Brontës.

All titles on National Theatre at Home are available with captions, and over 85 per cent of titles are available with audio description.