Musical Theatre Raves sets further 2024 dates

Musical Theatre Raves will be taking the party into 2024, with new dates confirmed today.

The rave events see audiences bopping out to musical theatre classics and contemporary numbers, with guest stars and special appearances along the way. Fancy dress is encouraged, while themed DJ sets and lip sync battles are also on the cards.

Founder Willy said today: “It’s fantastic that so many of our early dates are selling out and we are delighted that we have now added in more dates for next summer and beyond. The nights are going to fan favourite spots and travelling to places we haven’t been before and I’m very proud to see them travel”.

Booking info is available through the Musical Theatre Raves pages.

2024 dates confirmed include:

13 January – The Liquid Room in Edinburgh (already sold out)

14 February – Club Revenge in Brighton

2 March – Peckham Levels in London (this is a junior event for ages 13 to 17)

5 April – AXM Glasgow in Glasgow

6 April – AXM Glasgow in Glasgow (already sold out)

28 April – Heaven in London

16 June – Heaven in London

28 June – Kremlin in Belfast

6 July – Exeter Phoenix in Exeter

19 July – Thekla Boat Party in Bristol

17 August – Warehouse in Leeds

18 August – Heaven in London

5 September – Digital in Newcastle

28 September – Camp and Furnace in Liverpool

31 October – The Church in Manchester

8 December – Heaven in London