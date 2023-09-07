Moulin Rouge! unveils new West End company

The show will welcome new stars at the Piccadilly Theatre

New casting has been announced for the ongoing run of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the West End.

The hit musical, which continues its run at the Piccadilly Theatre in London, is based on the much-loved turn-of-the-century film about a Parisian courtesan who falls in love with a writer. It starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. At the 74th Academy Awards it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two.

From 16 October 2023, Tanisha Spring (Groundhog Day) will play Satine (having previously alternated the role), while Dom Simpson (The Book of Mormon) will hop across from the Prince of Wales Theatre to the Piccadilly Theatre to play Christian.

“It is so exciting to announce today that Tanisha Spring and Dom Simpson will lead our company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in London into its third year” says director Alex Timbers. “Dom is a superb musical theatre performer, and I know he will bring tremendous wit, warmth, and great depths of emotion to his portrayal of Christian. And I am delighted to welcome Tanisha back to the show, having been such a memorable part of our original West End company. Her talent is boundless, and her star wattage is blinding. We are blessed to have her returning to play Satine.”

Continuing in their roles, Matt Rixon (Hairspray UK tour) will play Harold Zidler, Ian Carlyle (Porgy and Bess) will play Toulouse-Lautrec and Ben Richards (Emmerdale) will play the Duke.

Joining them will be Ivan De Freitas (& Juliet) as Santiago and Charlotte Gooch (Dirty Dancing) as Nini, with Anthony Cragg (Starlight Express), who continues with the cast and steps into the role of Baby Doll. Hannah Jay-Allan (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) continues as Arabia, Rochelle Sherona (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) also remains with the cast as Arabia (maternity cover), with Bernadette Bangura (My Fair Lady) as La Chocolat and Angela Marie Hurst (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) who will play alternate Satine.

The full cast will also include Erin Bell, Emily Bolland, Ross Chisari, James Chisholm, Katie Deacon, Fletcher Dobinson, Serenar Douch, Rola Elliott, Davide Fienauri, Zack Guest, Natorii Illidge, David King–Yombo, Jasmine Leung, Kira McPherson, Melissa Nettleford, Chris Otim, Oliver Adam–Reynolds, Joshua Robinson, Callum Rose, Ben Rutter, Gavin Ryan, Craig Ryder, Jamie Shields, Catrin Thomas, Matt Trevorrow, Charley Warburton, Sasha Woodward, and Luke Fraser Yates.

Directed by Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher CDG.