Moulin Rouge! releases new photos featuring latest company

New photos have been released for the ongoing run of Moulin Rouge! The Musical in the West End.

The hit show, which continues its run at the Piccadilly Theatre in London, is based on the much-loved turn-of-the-century film about a Parisian courtesan who falls in love with a writer. It starred Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman. At the 74th Academy Awards it was nominated for eight Oscars, winning two.

Tanisha Spring (Groundhog Day) now plays Satine (having previously alternated the role), while Dom Simpson (The Book of Mormon) has hopped across from the Prince of Wales Theatre to the Piccadilly Theatre to play Christian.

Continuing in their roles, Matt Rixon (Hairspray UK tour) is Harold Zidler, Ian Carlyle (Porgy and Bess) is Toulouse-Lautrec and Ben Richards (Emmerdale) is the Duke.

Joining them are Ivan De Freitas (& Juliet) as Santiago and Charlotte Gooch (Dirty Dancing) as Nini, with Anthony Cragg (Starlight Express), who continues with the cast and steps into the role of Baby Doll. Hannah Jay-Allan (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) continues as Arabia, Rochelle Sherona (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat) also remains with the cast as Arabia (maternity cover), with Bernadette Bangura (My Fair Lady) as La Chocolat and Angela Marie Hurst (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical) who plays alternate Satine.

The full cast includes Erin Bell, Emily Bolland, Ross Chisari, James Chisholm, Katie Deacon, Fletcher Dobinson, Serenar Douch, Rola Elliott, Davide Fienauri, Zack Guest, Natorii Illidge, David King–Yombo, Jasmine Leung, Kira McPherson, Melissa Nettleford, Chris Otim, Oliver Adam–Reynolds, Joshua Robinson, Callum Rose, Ben Rutter, Gavin Ryan, Craig Ryder, Jamie Shields, Catrin Thomas, Matt Trevorrow, Charley Warburton, Sasha Woodward, and Luke Fraser Yates.

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design). Casting is by Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher CDG.